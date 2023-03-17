Rahul Gandhi, Arjun Meghwal, Bharatiya Janata Party, United Kingdom, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Congress

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on March 17 condemned BJP National President JP Nadda’s remark against Rahul Gandhi by calling his party anti-national. He said, “They (BJP) themselves are anti-national. They never took part in India’s freedom movement. And they’re calling others anti-national. They are doing this to deviate from issues of unemployment and inflation. Can Rahul Gandhi ever be anti-national? Are people who debate about democracy anti-national? I condemn JP Nadda’s statement. Why are they not giving Rahul Gandhi a chance to speak in the Parliament?”