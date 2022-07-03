Rahul Gandhi alleges BJP, RSS of attacking voice of people

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on July 02 chastised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and alleged that both are attacking the voice of people. “Our institution is being captured by BJP and RSS. Voice of people is being attacked. We won't let them destroy fabric of country. We don't believe in violence that they do,” the Congress leader said.“When I was interrogated for 5 days, I wondered why they interrogated for 5 days. Centre won't use CBI, ED against Kerala CM because BJP and CPM have an understanding,” he added.