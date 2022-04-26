Raghuvar Das accuses Jharkhand CM Soren of irregularities in industrial land allotment

While addressing a press conference on April 25, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Chief Minister Raghubar Das accused Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his aides of irregularities in land allotment saying, "his wife has been given 11 acres of land in an industrial area." "Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife has been given 11 acres of land in an industrial area. The Chief Minister heads the industry department, so he should explain if this allotment was done in his knowledge and influence," he added.