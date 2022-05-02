Raghav Chadha thanks Arvind Kejriwal before taking oath as Rajya Sabha MP

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on May 02 expressed his happiness before taking oath as Rajya Sabha MP. He said that it is a big day for him and thanked his guru Arvind Kejriwal.“A new chapter of my life is beginning today, it is a big day for me and my family. Today, I am going to take oath as a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament. I would like to thank my guru and leader Arvind Kejriwal Ji and my big brother, Bhagwant Mann. I will stand up to everyone's expectations,” said Raghav Chadha, AAP leader.