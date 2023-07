Raghav Chadha slams govt over Manipur crisis, demands President's rule in the violence-hit state

AAP MP Raghav Chadha, says "The only demand of the opposition parties is that we want a discussion on the Manipur issue. It is sad that this issue is being discussed internationally but not in India. Manipur CM N Biren Singh should be removed and President's rule should be imposed in the state."

