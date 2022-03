Raghav Chadha, Professor Sandeep Pathak file nomination as AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab

Raghav Chadha filed nomination as Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab on March 21. The 33-year-old leader is one of the youngest members to be nominated for the Upper House of the Parliament. IIT Professor Sandeep Pathak also filed his nomination as AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab. Notably, the Rajya Sabha elections are scheduled for March 31.