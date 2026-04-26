Raghav Chadha News GenZ Icon Faces ‘Unfollow Campaign’ Once Called BJP Unpadh Gundo Ki Party

Raghav Chadha’s old remarks against the Bharatiya Janata Party have resurfaced after he announced his exit from the Aam Aadmi Party and decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday. In a video from an interview three years ago, Chadha had said, “I believe BJP is a party of illiterate goons. And they give patronage to criminals.” The clip began circulating widely on social media soon after his political shift. #raghavchadha #raghavchadhanews #aap #bjp #news