Raghav Chadha Joins BJP? Big Claim On AAP Rajya Sabha MPs | Raghav Chadha News

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INDIA
In a massive political development that has sent shockwaves through the Indian political landscape, prominent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, and Ashok Mittal have announced their decision to quit the party and join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).