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Khushalii Kumar becomes TVF heroine, will be seen in Sapne vs Everyone 2, calls it 'dream come true' moment

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Updated: Apr 24, 2026, 05:28 PM IST

Raghav Chadha Joins BJP Big Claim On AAP Rajya Sabha MPs | Raghav Chadha News

In a massive political development that has sent shockwaves through the Indian political landscape, prominent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, and Ashok Mittal have announced their decision to quit the party and join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

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In a massive political development that has sent shockwaves through the Indian political landscape, prominent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, and Ashok Mittal have announced their decision to quit the party and join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Raghav Chadha news
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