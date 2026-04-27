Raghav Chadha Claims ‘Toxic Work Culture’ Led Him To Quit AAP

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INDIA
Raghav Chadha on Monday addressed criticism surrounding his decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, explaining why he quit the Aam Aadmi Party.