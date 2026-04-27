Raghav Chadha Calls AAP Toxic Full Story Of AAPs Biggest Betrayal

Raghav Chadha has officially walked out of the Aam Aadmi Party and Indian politics will never be the same. After giving 15 years to AAP, one of the party's most trusted founding faces is done. Chadha is now calling the party "toxic" and in a bombshell move, he's heading straight to the BJP.