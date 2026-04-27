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West Bengal Election 2026: 'Maa Kali filled me with new energy', PM Modi says as poll campaign concludes

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‘Will return after May 4’: PM Modi assure BJP’s win ahead of Bengal elections Phase 2; lists 5 job guarantees, benefits for women

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Vihaan Samat pens emotional tribute for mother Vanita after her death: 'You sacrificed everything to pour your being into me'

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Updated: Apr 27, 2026, 06:51 PM IST

Raghav Chadha Calls AAP Toxic Full Story Of AAPs Biggest Betrayal

Raghav Chadha has officially walked out of the Aam Aadmi Party and Indian politics will never be the same. After giving 15 years to AAP, one of the party's most trusted founding faces is done. Chadha is now calling the party "toxic" and in a bombshell move, he's heading straight to the BJP.

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Raghav Chadha has officially walked out of the Aam Aadmi Party and Indian politics will never be the same. After giving 15 years to AAP, one of the party's most trusted founding faces is done. Chadha is now calling the party "toxic" and in a bombshell move, he's heading straight to the BJP.

Raghav Chadha
AAP
BJP
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West Bengal Election 2026: 'Maa Kali filled me with new energy', PM Modi says as poll campaign concludes
PM Modi invokes 'Maa Kali' as West Bengal election campaign ends
Vihaan Samat pens emotional tribute for mother Vanita after her death: 'You sacrificed everything to pour your being into me'
Vihaan Samat pens emotional tribute for mother Vanita after her death
‘Will return after May 4’: PM Modi assure BJP’s win ahead of Bengal elections Phase 2; lists 5 job guarantees, benefits for women
‘Will return after May 4’: PM Modi lists 5 job guarantees, benefits to women
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Sarke Chunar Teri row: Sanjay Dutt apologises to National Commission for Women
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