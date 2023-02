Radical Preacher And Khalistan Sympathiser: Is Amritpal Singh Punjab's Bhindranwale 2.0?

Donning a flowing white 'chola', a navy blue turban , escorted by armed supporters, this radical preacher and Khalistan sympathiser, Amritpal Singh is making all the headlines currently. He has made the Punjab government buckle and alarmed security agencies. So the question then is, Is Amritpal Singh Punjab's Bhindranwale 2.0?