Radhika Yadav Murder Case Social Media Accounts Deleted Before Murder Police To Unlock Phone And

Police are now looking into contents of Radhika Yadav's phone and trying to retrieve any data that could bring them a step ahead in the investigation. Radhika's iPhone which was locked when police found it, has been sent to DITECH for retrieving data. Sources have said that Radhika's social media accounts were deleted before she was even murdered. This is an angle that could help ascertain the motive behind her murder. An instagram account that seems to be Radhika Yadav's has surfaced recently, although it doesn't have her picture as dp. However, it does have 69 followers, including Himaanshika Singh, who claims to be Radhika's best friend.