Radhika Yadav Murder Case 10 Days Of Pain Before Disturbing Details About Radhika Yadav Death

Himaanshika Singh Rajput, who claims to be best friend of murdered Haryana tennis player Radhika Yadav claims to be sharing revelations behind Radhika's killing by her father at their residence in Haryana. Himaanshika alleged that Radhika Yadav had been suffering for the last 10 days before her murder and told her father she was willing to do whatever he says. Calling the murder premeditated, she said Radhika's father was planning to kill her for three days. Preliminary probe suggests Radhika's father, 49 year old Deepak Yadav was unhappy with her success as a tennis player and growing popularity in social media as well.