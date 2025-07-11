Radhika Yadav Death What Radhika Yadav’s Mother Tells Police I Had Fever Was In My Room

Radhika Yadav Tennis Player News: What Radhika Yadav’s Mother Tells Police , 'Was In My Room' Radhika Yadav’s mother, Manju Yadav, told the police that she was in her room and unaware of the incident as she had a fever and was resting when the national-level tennis player was shot dead by her father.