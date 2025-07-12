Radhika Yadav Death Tennis Players Father Planned His Daughters Murder At Home Reveals Police

The murder of a 25-year-old woman tennis player in Gurugram was allegedly planned by her father and not a spur-of-the-moment killing, police said on Friday, adding that they are probing a string of heated disagreements between the two in the weeks leading up to the shooting. Deepak Yadav, 51, allegedly shot his daughter Radhika Yadav, a state-level tennis player, four times in the back while she was cooking breakfast in the kitchen of their three-storey home in Block-G of Sushant Lok-2 around 10.30am on Thursday, police said.