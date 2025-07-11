Radhika Yadav Death FIR Reveals Shocking Motive Behind Killing By Father | Gurugram

Gurugram horror: father kills tennis player daughter over earning-related taunts. Radhika Yadav, 25, was shot dead by her father Deepak Yadav, 49, at their home in Gurugram. The former state-level tennis player was cooking in the kitchen when she was shot thrice from behind. Deepak fired five rounds; three bullets struck Radhika fatally in the waist. Radhika had recently opened a tennis academy for children after suffering a shoulder injury. Reportedly, Deepak was upset over societal taunts claiming he lived off his daughter's income. He told police he was “deeply troubled” by remarks questioning both his dependence and Radhika’s character. As per the FIR, Deepak had asked Radhika to shut down her academy, but she refused. Deepak confessed to using his licensed revolver in a fit of rage. Radhika's uncle, Kuldeep Yadav, rushed her to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead. He later filed the FIR, expressing disbelief and shock at his niece’s murder.