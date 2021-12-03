Rabri Devi slams Bihar Govt over CAG report

After the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report revealed that the state witnessed revenue deficit in the financial year 2019-20, former Chief Minister of Bihar and RJD leader Rabri Devi called it ‘unfortunate’. “The CAG report that has come is unfortunate. The government is not accepting the CAG report. They are not obeying the orders of the Supreme Court. The CAG report is correct and the government report is wrong. We have been watching for 15 years,” she added.