R-Day tableau row: Unnecessary controversy between Centre, States could have been avoided, says Netaji’s Grandnephew

Subhash Chandra Bose's grandnephew, Chandra Kumar Bose on January 18 said that the controversy over the rejection of West Bengal’s tableau in the Republic Day parade could have been avoided. Speaking on the matter, Netaji's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose said, “(Defence Minister) Rajnath Singh has confirmed that the Centre will be organising a Netaji INA float on 26 Jan at Rajpath, New Delhi, but states cannot organise his tableau. The unnecessary controversy between Centre and States could have been avoided.”