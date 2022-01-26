R-Day Parade: UP's tableau showcases Kashi Vishwanath Dham's glorious history, various schemes

The tableau of Uttar Pradesh at the Republic Day parade this year showcased Kashi Vishwanath Dham's glorious history and achievements achieved through skill development and employment through the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme. The tableau shows the achievements achieved through skill development and employment through One District One Product (ODOP), which is based on the new micro, small and medium enterprise policy and industrial development policy of the state government.