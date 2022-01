R-Day: Mahanagar Sanghchalak Rajesh Loya unfurls National Flag at RSS Headquarters in Nagpur

On the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day, Nagpur Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Mahanagar Sanghchalak Rajesh Loya unfurled the National Flag on the morning of January 26 at the RSS Headquarters in Nagpur.