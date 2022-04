Quoting Indian scriptures, PM Modi underlines need to preserve water

While quoting Indian scriptures during his 88th ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24 emphasised on the need to preserve water. “It's specified in our scriptures that water is basic necessity of every creature, it's an important natural resource. In Valmiki Ramayan, water preservation was emphasised. During Harappan civilisation, there was advanced engineering for saving water,” said the PM.