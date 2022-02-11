QUAD worked well due to strong bilateral relations: EAM in Melbourne

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the 4th Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Melbourne, Australia on February 11. He said the Quad worked so well due to strong bilateral relations. “A part of the reason why I think Quad has worked so well is that our bilateral relations have been very strong. Surely, I expect the progress in our bilateral relations to be there in Quad as well,” Jaishankar said. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also attended the Meeting.