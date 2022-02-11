QUAD’s COVID vaccine initiative is very crucial for Indo-Pacific: EAM in Melbourne

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on February 11 said that the Quad vaccine initiative and collective vaccine delivery have been very crucial for countries in Indo-Pacific. EAM speaking at the 4th QUAD Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Melbourne, Australia said, “As pandemic continues to impact us, we have undertaken collective efforts to address global health security, Quad vaccine initiative, and our collective vaccine delivery. These have been very crucial for countries in Indo-Pacific to meet these challenges.” Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attended the meeting.