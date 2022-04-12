Quad partners have collectively provided over 500 million COVID vaccine doses: Blinken

Secretary of State of United States Antony Blinken on April 12 (local time) during the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue said that Quad partners have collectively provided more than 500 million vaccine doses. “As of today, the Quad partners have collectively provided more than 500 million vaccine doses. We are rapidly expanding production to make more at the Biological E facility in India,” said Blinken.“As the world's largest democracy and oldest democracy, we work together every day to deliver opportunity, security, freedom, and dignity to our people. We are working closely to combat the COVD19 pandemic,” he added.Blinken also informed that “Scientists and institutions across our countries are developing safe & effective COVID vaccines together. We are working through the Quad vaccine partnership with our colleagues in Australia & Japan to make these vaccines available throughout the Indo-Pacific.”