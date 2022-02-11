Quad has delivered over 500 million COVID vaccines, partnership across Indo-Pacific very important: Australian Foreign Minister

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, along with his India, Japan, and United States Counterparts attended the 4th Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Melbourne, Australia on February 11. Marise Payne said that Quad as a grouping has delivered over 500 million vaccines over our commitment in the region. “We have a very big job this afternoon, we have a lot to discuss-our maritime security addressing critical technologies issues, counter-terrorism, our efforts to work together on climate in the region, and importantly vaccine delivery,” Payne said. “We can now affirm that the Quad as a grouping has delivered over 500 million vaccines over our commitment in the region. Across Indo-Pacific, those partnerships are very, very important,” she added.