Quad gave opportunity to discuss Russias unlawful invasion of Ukraine Australian PM Scott Morrison

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison held the second India-Australia virtual summit on March 21. Addressing the virtual summit, Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison said, “Our region is facing increasing change and much pressure and I think our Quad leaders call recently gave us the opportunity to discuss Russia's unlawful invasion of Ukraine.” “It also gave us the opportunity to discuss the implications and consequences of that terrible event for our own region in the Indo-Pacific and the coercion and the issues that we face here,” he added. Notably, the first virtual summit between the two countries was held on June 4, 2020, when the relationship between them was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.