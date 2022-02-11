Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting opportunity to review progress: EAM in Melbourne

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended 4th Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Melbourne, Australia on February 11. He said the 4th Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting is an opportunity to review the progress made since a vision was laid out at the Quad Leaders’ Summit in September last year. “In Sept, you (Australian PM), our PM, Pres Biden, PM of Japan, collectively gave us guidance, laid out a vision for Quad. I want to assure you that we've all been at work. I think today's meeting gives us an opportunity to review how much we've progressed on that,” Jaishankar said. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Australian Foreign Minister Maris Payne, Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also attended the Meeting.