Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meet: EAM stresses rules-based international order free from coercion

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on February 11 stressed the rules-based international order free from coercion. EAM speaking at the 4th QUAD Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Melbourne, Australia said, “Since our last interaction in Feb 2021, the geo-political and geo-economic global scenario has become more complex. As leading democracies, we pursue our shared vision of upholding a rules-based international order free from coercion. Plan based on respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty, rule of law, transparency, freedom of navigation in the international seas, and peaceful resolution,” EAM added. Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attended the meeting.