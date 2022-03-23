QR code-based health cards will be given to people under HMIS Anil Baijal in Delhi Assembly

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, while addressing Delhi Assembly on March 23 informed that QR code-based health cards will be issued to people for enhancing health services under Health Management Information System (HMIS). “There is a significant focus on Medical oxygen supply along with investment in oxygen tanks and oxygen storage. Under Health Management Information System (HMIS), people will be given QR code-based health cards that will enhance health services,” Baijal added.