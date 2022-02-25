Putin chose this war, now Russia will bear consequences: Biden

While addressing the Ukraine crisis, US President Joe Biden on February 25 stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin has chosen this war, and now he and his country will bear the consequences. He also informed that sanctions on four more Russian banks have been imposed. “President of Russia Vladimir Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war, and now he and his country will bear the consequences. Sanctions on 4 more Russian banks, including VTB,” Biden said.“Export controls will cut off more than half of Russia's high-tech imports. We're prepared to respond to Russia's cyberattack,” he added.