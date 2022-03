Pushkar Singh Dhami takes oath as CM of Uttarakhand

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pushkar Singh Dhami on March 23 took oath as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand in Dehradun. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the swearing-in ceremony. Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Pralhad Joshi also attended the ceremony. Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana attended the oath taking ceremony.