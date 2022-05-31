Purpose of alliance is to help parties in forming Govt Jharkhand AICC In-charge on RS polls

While speaking on the Rajya Sabha (RS) candidate announced by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Jharkhand All India Congress Committee (AICC) In-charge Avinash Pande on May 31 said that the purpose of alliance between parties is to form government where it cannot be formed alone. “Neither they nor we can run the government on our own numbers. When vehicle (Government) moves, it's important to hold each other's hands and go ahead. We'll discuss with our Legislative Party and leaders. We have a workshop tomorrow. We'll see to it that CM tells us the way forward,” the AICC in-charge said.