Puri gears up for famous ‘Rath Yatra’, construction of chariots in full swing

The age-old tradition of constructing the chariots for Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra is all set to continue this year as well, as the carpenters and artisans working on the holy chariots have started their work ahead of the world-famous ‘Rath Yatra’ in Puri of Odisha. With a unique ‘Rath Yatra’ where the Lord himself comes out to bless everyone, the people expressed their happiness to attend the ‘Yatra’. Odisha government also plays its part in the construction as the Forest Department is responsible for providing the wood of specific trees that are used for making the chariots. The holy ‘Yatra’ is held at the Shri Kshetra Puri Dham in Puri. The ‘Yatra’ will be conducted on July 01 this year. While speaking to ANI, Chief Carpenter of Lord Jagannath’s chariot, Bijay Mohapatra, said, “The three chariots of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra are newly constructed every year with woods of specific trees. The tradition of Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra is very old.”