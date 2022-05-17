Puranas mention in detail about Gyanvapi Temple, 'Jyotirling' placed there: Kashi Vishwanath Trust Council

While speaking about the reports of a ‘Shivling’ being discovered in the Gyanvapi Mosque survey, Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust Council President Nagendra Pandey on May 17 in Varanasi, said that the details about the Gyanvapi Temple and a 'Jyotirling' placed in the Temple are mentioned in the Puranas. “The Puranas clearly mention in detail about Gyanvapi Temple and a 'Jyotirling' placed there. There is no doubt that the present day Gyanvapi Mosque was a part of the Temple complex mentioned in our scriptures,” Nagendra Pandey said.