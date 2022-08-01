Search icon
Punnayur Grama Panchayat members hold emergency meeting on Monkeypox in Kerala

Members of Punnayur Grama Panchayat held an emergency meeting in the Thrissur district on August 01. The emergency meeting was held after the death of a young man who tested positive for Monkeypox abroad. While speaking to mediapersons, Education & Health standing committee member Renjini said, “The situation is well under control, there is no panic here as of now. The person had direct contact with only 10 people including family members and few friends. 20 people quarantined so far.”

