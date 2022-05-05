Punjab Wheat procurement to be shut down in around 100 mandis due to declining arrivals

Following a drastic decline in wheat arrivals across the Punjab, the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs has decided to shut down the procurement of wheat in mandis across the state. Sharing these details with ANI, Punjab Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Lal Chand Kataruchak said, “We have decided that around 100 mandis which do not get wheat will shut from today. Our promise with the Punjab farmers to purchase every grain will continue.”