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Punjab University Protest: LPU Students Holds Protest, Block Highway Over Unverified R*pe Claim

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Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 01:56 PM IST

Punjab University Protest LPU Students Holds Protest Block Highway Over Unverified Rpe Claim

Students of a private university in Phagwara staged a massive protest and vandalised property on the campus early Sunday following unverified social media reports about the alleged rape of a female student.

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Students of a private university in Phagwara staged a massive protest and vandalised property on the campus early Sunday following unverified social media reports about the alleged rape of a female student.

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