Punjab University Protest: LPU Students Holds Protest, Block Highway Over Unverified R*pe Claim

Punjab University Protest LPU Students Holds Protest Block Highway Over Unverified Rpe Claim
Students of a private university in Phagwara staged a massive protest and vandalised property on the campus early Sunday following unverified social media reports about the alleged rape of a female student.
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Students of a private university in Phagwara staged a massive protest and vandalised property on the campus early Sunday following unverified social media reports about the alleged rape of a female student.