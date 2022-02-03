Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Punjab state set to lose ₹3,141 crore as Centre slashes fertiliser subsidy in Budget 2022

The State of Punjab is all set to lose ₹3,141 crore as the Centre slashed fertiliser subsidy in budget 2022-23 that was presented on Tuesday.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.