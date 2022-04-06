Punjab Sanitation worker proud to see son visiting school as AAP MLA

After defeating ex-Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi from his seat Bhadaur, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Labh Singh Ugoke is again in limelight. This time he was invited as Chief Guest in the same school, his mother has been working as sanitation worker on April 05. Mother of Labh Singh Ugoke expressed her son becoming MLA as her proud moment.