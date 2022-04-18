Punjab: Sangrur SSP to contribute part of his salary for education of farmers' daughters

A Punjab police official from the Sangrur district has decided to contribute a part of his salary to educate daughters of farmers who died by suicide due to financial constraints. “In a small effort to help the daughters of farmers who die by suicide due to financial constraints, I had announced to pay a sum of Rs 51,000 from my first pay followed by Rs 21,000 every month till the time I'm posted here (Sangrur),” said Sangrur SSP Mandeep Singh Sidhu on April 17. Influenced by the SSP, two industrialists took the initiative to contribute financially.