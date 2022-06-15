Punjab Pro-Khalistan slogans scrawled on walls in Jalandhar

Pro-Khalistan slogans were scrawled on walls near Shakti Peeth and Devi Talab Mandir in Jalandhar. Jalandhar Police is checking the CCTV footage to find out who wrote these slogans. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are scheduled to visit Jalandhar on June 15.