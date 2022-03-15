Punjab: Preparations underway in full swing for Bhagwant Mann’s swearing-in ceremony

As the day nears for the swearing-in ceremony of Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann as Punjab Chief Minister, preparations are underway in full swing with the involvement of all officials from Chief Secretary to Director General of Police. An area of nearly 100 acres is being used for the ceremony in Khatkar Kalan in Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district on March 16. Bhagwant Mann contested from Dhuri assembly constituency in Sangrur district and won by a margin of 58,206 votes over Congress' Dalvir Singh Goldy.