Punjab Polls: Sunil Jakhar announces retirement from electoral politics

After the announcement of Charanjit Singh Channi as the Chief Ministerial face of Congress for Punjab Assembly polls, senior Congress leader Sunil Jakhar announced that he will not contest elections anymore, adding that, he will continue to be in association with Congress and will keep working for the party. "I will not contest election...I am out of electoral politics...I have had a good inning, God has been grateful to me. I will work with Congress, will do whatever duty party assigns to me but I am out of electoral politics," he said.