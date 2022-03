Punjab Polls Results 2022: Bhagwant Mann offers prayers at Gurdwara Gursagar Mastuana Sahib in Sangrur

Aam Aadmi Party Chief Minister candidate Bhagwant Mann on March 10 offered prayers at Gurdwara Gursagar Mastuana Sahib in Sangrur, Punjab. He has contested Assembly Elections from Sangrur Constituency. The results of Punjab Assembly Elections will be declared today.