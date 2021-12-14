Punjab polls: Mayawati hopes BSP, SAD alliance will come to power with full majority

Ahead of Punjab Assembly polls, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati on December 14 expressed hope that her party and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will come to power in Punjab with full majority.“I hope that the alliance of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will come to power in Punjab with the full majority in the next Assembly elections, under the leadership of Sukhbir Singh Badal, she added.