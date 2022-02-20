Punjab Polls How conjoined twins in Amritsar mantaines their vote secrecy from each other

Conjoined twins Sohna and Mohna on February 20 cast their votes at polling booth number 101 in Manwal area of Amritsar. Both of them will be counted as separate voters. The Returning Officer (RO) provided them with goggles so that the secrecy of their votes can be maintained.