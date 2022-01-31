Punjab Polls: Capt Amarinder Singh seeks blessings from sword of Guru Gobind Singh before filing nomination

Punjab Lok Congress founder and chief Captain Amarinder Singh sought blessings from the sword of Guru Gobind Singh on January 31 before heading for filing the nomination from Patiala for the upcoming Punjab Assembly Election. While talking to ANI, he said that the infightings inside the Congress will let the party down in upcoming Assembly Election. Elections are to be held in Punjab on February 20 to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly.