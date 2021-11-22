Punjab Polls Arvind Kejriwal promises Rs 1000 per month to women

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on November 22 said that if his party comes to power in Punjab then all women will get Rs 1000 per month in the state. “We will give every woman of the state, who is above 18 years of age, Rs 1000 per month. If a family has three female members then each will get Rs 1000. This'll be the world's biggest women empowerment program,” said Kejriwal in Moga.