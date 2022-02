Punjab Polls: Arvind Kejriwal holds roadshow in Ludhiana

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on February 15 held a roadshow in Ludhiana, Punjab. Bhagwant Mann is the Chief Ministerial candidate of the party. The Punjab Assembly Elections will be held on February 20 to elect 117 MLAs. The results will be declared on March 10.