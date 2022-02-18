Punjab Polls: Anurag Thakur accuses CM Channi of indifference towards corruption, security issues

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on February 18, while addressing a press conference in Chandigarh attacked the incumbent Congress government in Punjab over security issues and corruption in the state. “If Channi ji's nephew is caught, they say that it is not my responsibility, if there is a breach in the security of the PM, then they say that it is not my responsibility. The CM who could not do the transfer, who talks about transfer by toss. You need a decision maker or a decision maker by tossing,” said Anurag Thakur. The minister also said, “Can the border state of Punjab be in the hands of such people? Congress had promised 5 years ago, neither Rahul ji nor Priyanka is giving any answer to it.” The state Legislative Assembly Elections will be held on February 20 to elect 117 MLAs. The results will be declared on March 10.